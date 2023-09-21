Olivia Rodrigo Has An Unusual Biggest Fear
September 21, 2023 5:57AM AKDT
Olivia Rodrigo’s recent cover story in Rolling Stone revealed some fun little nuggets in the outtakes, like her biggest fear is birds. Why? “Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours.”
Olivia Rodrigo tells Rolling Stone she’s really afraid of birds.
“Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours.”
Interview: https://t.co/8wrquOBKSZ pic.twitter.com/Ixi6mErga4
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 20, 2023
What about a last meal? That would have to be a turkey sub — though she also loves chicken, rice, and broccoli. She also told the Today show her favorite lyric from Guts!