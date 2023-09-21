KWHL KWHL Logo

Olivia Rodrigo Has An Unusual Biggest Fear

September 21, 2023 5:57AM AKDT
Olivia Rodrigo’s recent cover story in Rolling Stone revealed some fun little nuggets in the outtakes, like her biggest fear is birds. Why? “Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours.”

 

What about a last meal?  That would have to be a turkey sub — though she also loves chicken, rice, and broccoli. She also told the Today show her favorite lyric from Guts!

 

FULL INTERVIEW HERE

