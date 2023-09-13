KWHL KWHL Logo

Olivia Rodrigo Shoots Down Rumors of A Feud With Taylor Swift

September 13, 2023 6:32AM AKDT
Olivia Rodrigo shot down rumors she’s feuding with Taylor Swift in a new interview with Rolling Stone saying, “I don’t have beef with anyone,”  “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

She seemed to sidestep the question when  The Guardian asked whether “Vampire,” was about Swift. “I was very surprised when people thought that,”  “I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

