Olivia Rodrigo: “Writing Songs You Would Like To Hear On The Radio Is Hard”

August 25, 2023 6:59AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her “guts” to the New York Times about how her dating choices inspired her new album titled…GUTS.  “I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” she said. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

She admitted to leaning on mentors like Jack White, who told her in a letter that her only job “is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio,’” she said. “I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard.” 

She seems to be getting the hang of it with her track record of some major hits!

