Olivia Wilde Fires Back At Ex Jason Sudeikis For Serving Her Papers On Stage

August 11, 2022 11:54AM AKDT
You may have seen a few months back that Olivia Wilde was served custody papers while on stage at a film festival presenting the movie she directed (starring boyfriend Harry Styles), “Don’t Worry, Darling”…  Now, she’s hitting back.

She says that move was meant to “embarrass” and “threaten” her, though he insisted he had no idea when or where she would be served.

In her filing for custody in Los Angeles, she stated: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”  “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.” 

The judge sided with Wilde.

