One Of The People Involved In Stealing Lady Gaga’s Dogs Is Now Suing Her For Reward Money

February 27, 2023 7:20AM AKST
Well this is pretty bold.

Jennifer McBride was involved in the theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in February 2021, and says Gaga needs to pay up on the reward money she offered.

McBride says Gaga promised a $500,000 reward “no questions asked” if her dogs were returned unharmed.  Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the theft, but McBride claims she returned the dogs to Gaga at the LAPD Olympic Community station two days after they were taken. She later was charged with receiving stolen property and being an accessory to the crime, and got two years probation. (Her boyfriend was the father of one of the men responsible for assaulting Fischer). So now McBride wants $1.5 million in damages for not paying out the reward money.

 

