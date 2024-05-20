KWHL KWHL Logo

“One Tree Hill” Cast Reunites For Charity Basketball Game

May 20, 2024 8:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The cast of the beloved teen drama ‘One Tree Hill’ got back together this weekend for a charity basketball game in North Carolina May 18th to raise money for cancer research.

Thirteen former Tree Hill Ravens hit the court again in Wilmington, NC to raise $112,000 for Friends with Benefits charity organization, which was going to the V Foundation for cancer research. James Lafferty was among those in the game and talked about how special it was be back with these guys. Chad Michael Murray couldn’t make it as he was on set, but did tune in and talk with the crowd during the livestream.

Paul Johansson and Craig Schiffer each led teams, true to their on-screen rivalry. This isn’t the first time the cast got back together for a charity event. They gathered in Wilmington last November where they met with fans, signed autographs and took lots of pics!

