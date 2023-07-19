KWHL KWHL Logo

“Oppenheimer” Was Matt Damon’s Couple’s Therapy “Hall Pass”

July 19, 2023 6:30AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Matt Damon and his wife made a deal in couple’s therapy that he would take a break from acting, under one condition: if Christopher Nolan called, he could say yes. Then came Oppenheimer. Guess you could say Christopher Nolan was Damon’s ‘hall pass’ of sorts LOL!

Damon plays General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer.  Damon told the story of how he got involved in the movie to Entertainment Weekly: “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”  “This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.” 

See Oppenheimer Friday in theaters.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

RemedySeether|
6:25pm
ThunderstruckAc/dc|
6:20pm
UnstoppableDisturbed|
6:16pm
Lips Of An AngelHinder|
6:12pm
CumbersomeSeven Mary Three|
6:08pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nothing More's Justin Hawkins Makes Statement About Running His Girlfriend Over With a Truck
2

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
3

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
4

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
5

Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says