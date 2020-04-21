Opponents lose court case against Alaska mine near fishery

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — Opponents have lost a court case against the proposed Pebble Mine, a copper and gold mine near a major salmon fishery in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. Alaska Public Media reported a federal district court judge ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can withdraw a 2014 proposed determination concluding the mine posed too much of a threat to the salmon-rich waters of Bristol Bay. The judge’s ruling was based on the amount of latitude government agencies have and what is subject to legal review, rather than the merits or dangers of the mine.