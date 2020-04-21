      Weather Alert

Opponents lose court case against Alaska mine near fishery

Apr 20, 2020 @ 4:33pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — Opponents have lost a court case against the proposed Pebble Mine, a copper and gold mine near a major salmon fishery in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. Alaska Public Media reported a federal district court judge ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can withdraw a 2014 proposed determination concluding the mine posed too much of a threat to the salmon-rich waters of Bristol Bay. The judge’s ruling was based on the amount of latitude government agencies have and what is subject to legal review, rather than the merits or dangers of the mine.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!