Oreos Introduce New Flavors Hot Chicken Wing And Wasabi

Chocolate cookies with cream filling isolated on white background.

Oreos has always been known to experiment with wacky flavors.

We’ve seen watermelon, cotton candy, bubble gum all flavors, that while unusual, are still sweet and still fit the mold of what a cookie should taste like.  Oreos thought they were being too safe, apparently.

Oreos parent company Mondelēz just announced the debut of two brand new flavors, coming to a supermarket near you (if you happen to live in China), Hot Chicken Wing, and Wasabi.

Obviously, these two “BIG” and “BOLD” flavors don’t necessarily fit the cookie flavor norm, but Mondelēz wants to introduce “salty and spicy” flavors that we thought could “never” exist in the Oreo world.

Well, they are certainly right about that.

Via Fortune

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Food Truck Opens While Stuck In Traffic Jam Behind Crash On Highway Satisfy the Munchies With Upcoming Snoop Dogg Cookbook Mike Shinoda Performs Linkin Park with Sum 41, Sings “In The End” with Crowd Have ya ever seen a bear get hit in the …… Bullied Fifth Grader Refuses To Fight Back Because “It’s Not The Jedi Way ‘Venom’ The creepy Marvel character is coming to the big screen soon
Comments