Organization examines tiny homes for Alaska housing solution

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A regional fisheries organization is examining tiny homes as a possible solution to the housing shortage in western Alaska.

KYUK-AM reports the Coastal Villages Region Fund has constructed a 320-square-foot (30-square-meter) energy efficient home in the village of Eek to test if a tiny home could address the area’s housing crisis.

Bob Marquez, the organization’s products and services manager, says the home has a bedroom, a bathroom and a common area serving as the living room and kitchen.

According to a state housing assessment, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area is need of about 3,000 new homes, but less than 30 are built in the region each year.

The organization is looking to create a model for coastal communities to use to increase housing.

