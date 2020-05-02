Organizers cancel Southeast Alaska State Fair, citing virus

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Organizers of the the Southeast Alaska State Fair say the summer event in Haines has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. Fair officials say it was a difficult decision but the right one to make. Meanwhile, the state Department of Public Safety says it will not hold a ceremony next week to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, citing the coronavirus. The ceremony previously has taken place during a memorial week. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has encouraged Alaskans to visit local memorials, while practicing social distancing.