Original Voice Of “Ariel” Watches Her Daughter Play That Role On Stage

It’s a full circle moment for the original voice of Ariel from Disney’s 1989 animated classic “The Little Mermaid”! Jodi Benson got to see her daughter, Delaney, playing Ariel in a stage production, and another audience member captured it on video!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as she sounds EXACTLY like her mom! She talked about that moment to EW saying,“I was completely blown away by Delaney’s brilliant performance. She was truly born to play Ariel. The whole experience was so surreal,” “I wept throughout the show. I am so honored to pass on my treasured dinglehopper to my daughter. Delaney has created her character of Ariel with such love, strength, vulnerability, curiosity and honesty. I’m so incredibly proud of my daughter!”

