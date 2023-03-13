Oscars Highlights

The 95th Academy Awards were handed out Sunday with some big surprises.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been cleaning up all awards season long, and that was the case at the Oscars. The movie took Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for former child star Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, plus Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Brendan Fraser beat out Austin Butler in Elvis and Colin Farrell in The Bashees of Inisherin to grab the statue for Best Actor in “The Whale.” Best Animated Film went to Pinocchio. “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian movie RRR became the first song from a Tollywood film to win Best Original Song, beating out Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga said she wasn’t performing…BUT THEN DID!

Of course there’s the fashion on the red carpet…