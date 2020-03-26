Out of medication, US woman finally boards flight from Peru

Anna, a 33-year-old American who had run out of life-saving medication while stranded in a Peruvian hotel room, has boarded a plane home. Peru had closed its borders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She and her husband were stuck as the South American nation denied landing to planes sent to bring them and others home. Their plight is the latest in a series of problems facing thousands trapped around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their flight home Wednesday was arranged by the U.S. State Department, and unlike with previous planes, Peru allowed it to land.