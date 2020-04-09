      Weather Alert

Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:48pm

As the coronavirus tightens its grip across the country, it is cutting a particularly devastating swath through an already vulnerable population – black Americans. Leaders in cities hard-hit by the pandemic have been sounding the alarm over what they see as a disturbing trend of the virus killing African Americans at a higher rate, along with a lack of overall information about the race of victims as the nation’s death toll mounts. An Associated Press analysis found that 42% of the victims whose demographic data was shared by local officials were black, even though African Americans account for roughly 21% of the population in the areas covered the analysis.

