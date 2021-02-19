      Weather Alert

Over half of Alaskans 65 and older given vaccine, state says

Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:15am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say 58% of residents 65 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccination since distribution efforts began. Alaska’s News Source reported State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin says the state hopes to move the process along faster as more contagious and potentially deadly strains of the coronavirus emerge. Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink says state wants more Alaskans 65 and older to receive vaccinations. After vaccine appointments prioritized for older residents remained opened for several days, the state moved into the next tier of its distribution plan earlier this month that includes educators and some essential workers.

 

