OZZY Released A Plush Decapitated Bat and it’s AWESOME!
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: (Editors Note Image converted to B/W from color original) Singer Ozzy Osbbourne performs at the 2014 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
One of the most Rock & Roll moments in music history is having it’s 38th anniversary this year. As a matter of fact the day it happened was on January 20, 1982, thats when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a live bat during a concert at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ozzy has always said that he thought the bat was a toy thrown by the crowd, but as we’ve all learned it was not. Now, you can recreate the legendary moment, with your own plush bat, and yes it comes with an detachable bat head.
$40 bucks huh. I think we are going to need one of these for the Kwhale studio!
Hearing Ozzy tell the story is always a good time
In his 2009 book “I Am Ozzy“, he said: “Immediately… something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched.”
“Then the head in my mouth twitched. ‘Oh, fuck me,’ I thought. ‘I didn’t just go and eat a bat, did I?‘”
The bat ended up biting Ozzy and the singer required treatment against the possibility of rabies.