Palmer voting site temporarily closes after virus diagnosis
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State elections officials say an early voting location in Palmer has closed temporarily after a poll worker was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Division of Elections says the risk to voters who cast ballots early at the main administrative offices of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is considered to be low. The division says the worker wore a face covering and a partition separated the worker from voters. The Palmer location is undergoing cleaning and is set to reopen Monday morning. The division noted Wasilla Public Library also serves as an early voting site.