      Weather Alert

Pandemic delays sentencing for man in Palmer teen killing

Oct 13, 2020 @ 9:31am

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A hearing for the first of four people set to be sentenced for the killing of an Palmer teenager has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. KTUU-TV reported Dominic Johnson was scheduled to be sentenced during the hearing to start on Oct. 28. Judge Gregory Heath cited ongoing issues caused by the pandemic when he rescheduled the hearing to begin on Dec. 30. Johnson was one of three men convicted of first-degree murder for shooting 16-year-old David Grunwald of Palmer in November 2016. A fourth man entered an agreement with state prosecutors in February and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.