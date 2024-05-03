Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health

Britney Spears released a statement after multiple news outlets reported paramedics responded to the Chateau Marmont hotel over an altercation involving her. She says she twisted her ankle and that paramedics showed up “illegally.” She says “they never came in my room, but I felt completely harassed.” Witnesses reported seeing her yelling and crying prior to the paramedics showing up, and appeared to be injured. So a guest called 9-1-1 out of concern for her mental wellbeing.

She also thinks her mom was involved, and showed a video of her sprained ankle.

She then said she’s moving to Boston, and called out “fake news” saying “I want people to understand I’m getting stronger every day.”

