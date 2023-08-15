Paris Hilton Slammed For Vacationing In Hawaii

Not great timing as Hawaiian officials have urged everyone NOT to travel to Hawaiian islands right now. Paris Hilton was seen relaxing on a Hawaiian beach over the weekend with her son and husband just 30 miles from were fires have devastated Maui. One reason officials want tourists to stay away is to free up hotel rooms for newly-homeless residents.

Hilton and her family were vacationing in Greece (which is what you see on socials) but were also spotted this week in Wailea, as the death toll of 96 made the disaster the worst wildfire in the U.S. in 100 years. To be fair, Hilton arrived on the island on Tuesday, the same day Lahaina burned to the ground. But she didn’t vacate when officials asked visitors to leave the next day. Her rep claims she’s been trying to help in gathering and delivering supplies.