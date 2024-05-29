Paris Hilton Thanks Fans For This Parenting Tip

Paris Hilton didn’t get offended but thanked a fan who pointed out something involving her son in a video she posted from a vacation. In a TikTok video, her son Phoenix was seen wearing a blue puddle jumper and bucket hat. “Hey mama just a tip from another puddle jumper mom I think it’s on backwards,” one person commented. “But i love this video pure joy.”

Hilton thanked her for the advice. “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right,” she wrote. Then another commenter claiming to be a swim teacher offered another suggestion: Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey Hilton thanked them as well.

Hilton shares her two children, Phoenix and London, with husband Carter Reum.