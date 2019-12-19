      Weather Alert

Park service plans to limit access to Denali road in 2020

Dec 19, 2019 @ 12:00pm

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
The National Park Service says it plans to limit the opening of the Denali National Park road in 2020 due to the severe collapse of a hillside along the route.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported the park’s 92-mile road is expected to open only to mile 43 just before Polychrome Pass at the start of the summer season.
Park officials say a section of road called Pretty Rocks has become increasingly unstable.
Officials say restricting access to the only road into the park will prevent travel to popular sites including Polychrome Overlook, Toklat River Rest Stop and Stony Hill Overlook.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Scientists Watch Octopus Swarm Eat A Whale Skeleton