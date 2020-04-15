      Weather Alert

Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era

Apr 14, 2020 @ 6:04pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Both parties are mining the results of Wisconsin’s election for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic. Statewide turnout for the Supreme Court election and presidential primary was a strong 1.5 million, the second-highest turnout for a Supreme Court election in 20 years. That was no doubt helped by a stunning jump in mail-in voting, from 12 percent of votes cast last year to 72 percent this time. Liberal judge Jill Karofsky ousted conservative incumbent Dan Kelly. Democrats had alleged Republicans were seeking to suppress votes by forging ahead with the chaotic election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

