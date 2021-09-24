      Weather Alert

Parts 1 & 2 Alaskan ICU Nurse Shares His Experience In The COVID-19 Front Line. (Content Warning: Graphic)

Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:08am

Part 1
This conversation was recorded and played on-air on the Country, Coffee, and Collins Morning Show on Kbear 104.1. The nurse with over 20 years of ICu experience talks about his specific experience on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Part 2 (Content Warning: Graphic)
In this online exclusive details the day to day battles of one ICU Nurse in Alaska. This audio is a sobering, emotional, and unflinching look behind the scenes of the tole COVID-19 is taking on Alaska’s medical staff.

