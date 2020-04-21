Parts of Alaska could have view of Lyrid Meteor Shower peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU-TV) — Parts of western and interior Alaska are expected to have a good chance for viewing a meteor shower at its peak. KTUU-TV reported the Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak Wednesday. The best time to see the meteor shower is expected to be a few hours before sunrise Wednesday. But some meteors could be visible until April 25 depending on weather conditions. Forecasters say Southcentral, Southwest and Southeast Alaska and much of the state’s northern areas will probably be cloudy during the meteor shower’s peak.