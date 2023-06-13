Pat Sajak Is Leaving “Wheel of Fortune”

It’s the end of an era! After four DECADES hosting “Wheel of Fortune”, 76-year-old Pat Sajak said the game show’s 2023-24 season will be his swan song. He said Monday, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Sajak got the gig when he was working as a weatherman in LA at KNBC in 1981. White joined him a year later, and in 1983, they became the faces of the evening syndicated Wheel. He will still consult for the show behind-the-scenes for three years after he signs off. No timeline yet or names as possible replacements.