Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Sep 24, 2020 @ 10:54am

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex. Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019. A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers’ right to privacy. Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

