Paul Rudd Appears In Fan’s Music Video After Meeting At The Eras Tour

Paul Rudd put on a mailman uniform for his latest role and we’re not sure he even got paid…it was for a cameo in a fan’s music video. And it’s kind of magical how this happened.

A 24-year-old Chicago indie musician named Claud saw Rudd in the VIP tent at a stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and got the courage up to approach him. Claud documents this whole thing on TikTok in a video titled “How I Got Paul Rudd to Make a Cameo in My Music Video” saying to him, “‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song’s called ‘Paul Rudd,’” Claud said, “He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album.” So Claud emailed the album and Paul loved it…so Claud went a step further and asked Rudd to appear in a video for another track on his album, called “A Good One…” and Rudd said yes!!

“He came for the whole entire day,” Claud explained on TikTok. “He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside.” “It was the best day of my life.”