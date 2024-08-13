Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent
August 13, 2024 8:53AM AKDT
Here’s another story to restore your faith in humanity!
A 90-year-old Air Force vet named Donald recently walked into a pawn shop in New Hampshire, hoping to sell some jewelry. His wife has dementia, and their landlord just raised their rent. So an employee named Janelle Marie launched a GoFundMe campaign and it has ballooned to over $384,000!
@jenellemarie0212 #veteran #actofkindness #usgoldandpawn #manchesternh #fypage #viral #feelgoodvideo ♬ original sound – Jenellemarie0212