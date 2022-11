Peacock has entered into an agreement with Hallmark Media to stream both live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries & Hallmark Drama as part of a deal.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, there will be a dedicated Hallmark brand hub on Peacock as a destination for all things Hallmark…including those addictive holiday movies! And there’s 40 new ones coming to Hallmark this year!

