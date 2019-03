READING, ENGLAND- AUGUST 27: Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage on the third day of The Carling Weekend Reading Festival on August 27, 2006 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Record Store Day 2019 is coming up in April. To help promote the events this year, Pearl Jam have been named ambassadors for the day.

According to Rolling Stone, the Hall of Fame band will be the ambassadors for this years event that celebrates independent record stores. This year the event will be on Saturday, April 13th.

Pearl Jam joins a list of past ambassadors such as Metallica, Iggy Pop, Jack White and Chuck D.

Record Store Day is known as the day where many releases are put out on vinyl and cd’s from artists around the world.

Many of these releases are usually limited edition and are sometimes rare and hard to find.

To keep up with the list of releases announced for Record Store Day 2019, and for more details on special events for the day, you can check out the Record Store Day website.