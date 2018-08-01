Pedestrian dies after he’s struck by car on Kenai Peninsula

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A car struck and killed a pedestrian on the Kenai Peninsula.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports 36-year-old Monte Necessary of Kenai died Tuesday night when he was struck by a westbound sedan on the Kenai Spur Highway.

Sergeant Jay Sjogren of the Kenai Police Department says the accident occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m.

The car was driven by 75-year-old Roger Seibert of Kenai.

Police closed the roadway until about 10:30 p.m. as they investigated the crash.

