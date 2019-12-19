Pedestrian struck, killed on rural road south of Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say a 19-year-old man died when he was struck by a small car while walking on a rural road south of Fairbanks.
Troopers say Ryan Gibbs died Tuesday afternoon. Troopers shortly before 4:30 p.m. received a call from 32-year-old driver Jon Cruzen of Moose Creek.
Cruzen reported that his compact car had struck Gibbs as Gibbs walked in Cruzen’s lane of traffic. Gibbs was dressed in dark clothing.
Emergency medical responders declared Gibbs dead at the scene. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.