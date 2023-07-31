“Pee-wee Herman” Actor Paul Reubens Passes At 70

Paul Reubens, best known as “Pee Wee Herman”, passed away at the age of 70 following a quiet battle with cancer.

A statement was released saying: “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.” Reubens included a note to fans meant to be posted after his passing on Instagram.