PELOSI: House Will Take Steps Next Week To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s trial.
In a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said she has asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Pelosi has held on to the articles in a standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
House Democrats impeached Trump three weeks ago on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.