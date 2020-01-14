Pelosi sets Wednesday votes to send impeachment to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is expected to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on senators to call fresh witnesses for the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the trial could start this week, but significant proceedings would launch next Tuesday after the holiday break. He said all 53 GOP senators are on board with his plan to start the session and consider the issue of witnesses later. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power over pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstructing Congress’ probe.