      Weather Alert

Pence to visit Mayo Clinic to learn about testing ‘moonshot’

Apr 27, 2020 @ 5:42pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic on Tuesday to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot.” The famed clinic is partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. It’s an approach that leverages world-class health institutions that not all states can match. Experts say a big increase is needed to safely reopen the economy. Minnesota is one of several states that have quit waiting for the federal government for help.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!