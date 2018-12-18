Penny Marshall Dies at age 75

Earlier today, Laverne & Shirley’ star Penny Marshall died comfortably in her home in the Hollywood Hills at age 75 from diabetes complications.

Marshall is best known for playing feisty Laverne, from the 70’s hit TV comedy “Laverne and Shirley”.  She also went on to direct some box office blockbusters including “Big” starring Tom Hanks and “A League of their Own” again with Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna!

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Before she died, Marshall was already one of Hollywood’s top-grossing female directors.

