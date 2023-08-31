People Can’t With This Video Of Dua Lipa Grilling Shrimp

Dua Lipa has been traveling quite a bit lately and has documented her travels via Instagram. Her latest travels have her in Ibiza to celebrate her 28th birthday with family and friends. And in a recent video originally posted to her sister Rina Lipa’s stories, Dua is seen grilling some shrimp for a large feast.

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. pic.twitter.com/NtCkZPeqz4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2023

A close look at the video had fans wondering, “is the grill on?” Instead of the shrimp steaming from the heat, they are piled on each other, confusing everyone. Fans enjoyed the video, even discussing creating a “Dua Lipa cooking shrimp” shirt and comparing the video to Kendall Jenner cutting cucumber.

doesn’t even look like there’s fire under it they really could’ve staged it better — ♡ (@lucidevlinxyz) August 29, 2023

this is up there with that clip of kendall jenner trying to cut a cucumber https://t.co/tJMendPe9V — AGOSTINHO (@agostinhozinga) August 29, 2023

Either way, we’d eat it! LOL Happy Belated Birthday, Dua!