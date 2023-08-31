KWHL KWHL Logo

People Can’t With This Video Of Dua Lipa Grilling Shrimp

August 31, 2023 5:45AM AKDT
Dua Lipa has been traveling quite a bit lately and has documented her travels via Instagram.  Her latest travels have her in Ibiza to celebrate her 28th birthday with family and friends. And in a recent video originally posted to her sister Rina Lipa’s stories, Dua is seen grilling some shrimp for a large feast.

A close look at the video had fans wondering, “is the grill on?” Instead of the shrimp steaming from the heat, they are piled on each other, confusing everyone.  Fans enjoyed the video, even discussing creating a “Dua Lipa cooking shrimp” shirt and comparing the video to Kendall Jenner cutting cucumber.

Either way, we’d eat it! LOL Happy Belated Birthday, Dua!

 

