People line up in Fairbanks for Costco opening

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks shoppers lined up early Tuesday morning to check out the new Costco warehouse store when it opened for business.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports people started showing up more than an hour before the doors opened. The new store fills a void left by the closure of Sam’s Club in January.

Dave DeLany was among the early arrivals. He dressed warmly to wait in line, but got there early enough to wait in the entryway.

The two big items on his list? Pumpkin pie and rotisserie chicken.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com