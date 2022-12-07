People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022

Here are the winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in case you missed the show on December 6 on NBC!

CHAMPION AND ICON

People’s Champion Award

Lizzo

Music Icon Award

Shania Twain

People’s Icon of 2022

Ryan Reynolds

MOVIES

The Movie of 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

The Comedy Movie of 2022

The Adam Project *WINNER*

The Action Movie of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick *WINNER*

The Drama Movie of 2022

Don’t Worry Darling *WINNER*

The Male Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder *WINNER*

The Female Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER*

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

Adam Sandler, Hustle *WINNER*

The Action Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

SHOWS

The Show of 2022

Stranger Things *WINNER*

The Drama Show of 2022

Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

The Reality Show of 2022

The Kardashians *WINNER*

The Competition Show of 2022

The Voice *WINNER*

The Male TV Star of 2022

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things *WINNER*

The Female Star of 2022

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show *WINNER*

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

Stranger Things *WINNER*

MUSIC

The Male Artist of 2022

Harry Styles *WINNER*

The Female Artist of 2022

Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Album of 2022

Midnights – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Music Video of 2022

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

The Concert Tour of 2022

BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage *WINNER*

