Pepsi Is Dumping Sierra Mist For New Lemon-Lime Drink “Starry”

This may send shock waves through your soul if you were #TeamSierraMist over #TeamSprite…but apparently Pepsi is accepting defeat and ditching the Mist. Instead, they are rolling out “Starry”, which is said to be targeted more towards Gen Z and is more Instagramable?

According to internal research, the company found “demand for lemon-lime flavored soda has never been greater,” which inspired the upgrade. “The design of Starry is much more aligned with the Gen-Z aesthetic, which is bright, fun, whimsical, Instagramable, than many of Pepsi’s other offerings. ”

As far as mainstream lemon/lime sodas go, Starry is quite good. The sugar version tastes the way I wanted Sprite to taste. The Zero Sugar version is very refreshing and I wouldn’t know it was ZS if I hadn’t tasted the other first. Both are excellent additions to Pepsi’s arsenal pic.twitter.com/cjYbjUr7Bb — The Soda Jerk (@TheSodaJerks) January 12, 2023

Watch for it getting pitched on TV and digital ads, as well as having a presence on social media like TikTok.