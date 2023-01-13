Pepsi Is Dumping Sierra Mist For New Lemon-Lime Drink “Starry”
January 13, 2023 6:34AM AKST
This may send shock waves through your soul if you were #TeamSierraMist over #TeamSprite…but apparently Pepsi is accepting defeat and ditching the Mist. Instead, they are rolling out “Starry”, which is said to be targeted more towards Gen Z and is more Instagramable?
According to internal research, the company found “demand for lemon-lime flavored soda has never been greater,” which inspired the upgrade. “The design of Starry is much more aligned with the Gen-Z aesthetic, which is bright, fun, whimsical, Instagramable, than many of Pepsi’s other offerings. ”
Watch for it getting pitched on TV and digital ads, as well as having a presence on social media like TikTok.