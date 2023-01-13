KWHL KWHL Logo

Pepsi Is Dumping Sierra Mist For New Lemon-Lime Drink “Starry”

January 13, 2023 6:34AM AKST
Share
Pepsi Is Dumping Sierra Mist For New Lemon-Lime Drink “Starry”

This may send shock waves through your soul if you were #TeamSierraMist over #TeamSprite…but apparently Pepsi is accepting defeat and ditching the Mist. Instead, they are rolling out “Starry”, which is said to be targeted more towards Gen Z and is more Instagramable?

According to internal research, the company found “demand for lemon-lime flavored soda has never been greater,” which inspired the upgrade. “The design of Starry is much more aligned with the Gen-Z aesthetic, which is bright, fun, whimsical, Instagramable, than many of Pepsi’s other offerings.

Watch for it getting pitched on TV and digital ads, as well as having a presence on social media like TikTok.

Recently Played

SpillwaysGhost|
5:14am
AddictedSaving Abel|
5:10am
JeremyPearl Jam|
5:05am
Voices In My HeadFalling In Reverse |
5:02am
The BleedingFive Finger Death Punch|
4:58am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Rolling Stone Left Some Big Names Off Their List Of Greatest Singers
2

An Insider Says “Seat Fillers” Are Being Used As Adele’s Show Fails To Sell Out
3

Taylor Swift’s Cat Is Worth $97 Million
4

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip
5

The Latest On Jeremy Renner’s Injuries