Permanent Fund Dividend set at $992, to be paid starting July 1
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state says it will begin sending Permanent Fund Dividend checks of $992 to residents, starting July 1, as their share of Alaska’s oil wealth. Alaska Permanent Fund dividends typically are paid in the fall. But Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered they be distributed early, citing economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. The Department of Revenue says payments will begin going out July 1 and that payments will be made later for others as their eligibility is confirmed. Lawmakers in recent years have not followed a calculation for paying checks amid a budget deficit. Had the formula been followed, the department estimates the dividend would have been around $3,060.