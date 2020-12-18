Personal watercrafts OK’d in some Alaska critical habitats
HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Personal watercrafts will be allowed on some Alaska waters that are considered critical wildlife habitats for the first time in 20 years. The Homer News reported that the Department of Fish and Game announced last week that a rule banning the watercrafts in parts of Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats had been repealed. The change will take effect on Jan. 9. It came after lobbying by recreational groups and a request by the governor for departments to streamline regulations. A critical habitat is considered an area essential to the conservation of an endangered or threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.