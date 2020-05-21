PFDs Coming July

From KTUU
BREAKING: Governor announces PFD will come out in July this year instead of October.
— KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) May 21, 2020
.@GovDunleavy just announced PFD checks go out on July 1 this year @ktva
— Daniella Rivera (@RiveraDanie) May 21, 2020
“We’re in an extraordinary time. We need to make sure that the people of Alaska have cash in their hands to help with this economy. I can’t think of a better time to do it than now.” – @GovDunleavy made the unexpected PFD announcement at the end of his news briefing today @ktva
— Daniella Rivera (@RiveraDanie) May 21, 2020
