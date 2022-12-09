KWHL KWHL Logo

Pharrell’s “Happy” Is Literally The “Happiest” Song

December 9, 2022 12:19PM AKST
This makes perfect sense because…well…”Happy” is the dang NAME of the song!

Pharrell Williams song “Happy” has just been declared the happiest song. The data company HappyOrNot partnered with a music expert to figure out which songs were the happiest ever by analyzing streaming songs on which songs exuded the most happiness or sadness. Pharrell’s hit “Happy” brought out the most joy.

The most sorrow came from Nirvana’s “Something in the Way.”

