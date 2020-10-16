Phone of casino exec in trade secrets flap to be examined

      Weather Alert

Oct 16, 2020

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A forensic expert must examine the personal phone of an Atlantic City casino executive accused of taking valuable data on the Borgata’s top customers to his new job at a competing casino. In a decision issued Tuesday, federal Judge Gloria Navarro said one of two former Borgata executives who left to take jobs with the Ocean Casino Resort must turn over a personal phone to see if he had copied any customer data or trade secrets onto it. The judge already has ordered William Callahan to turn over his Borgata-issued phone; the latest ruling covers an additional phone.

