Pilot’s Wife Has To Land A Single Engine Plane

July 18, 2023 1:27PM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Not just any passenger…the pilot’s wife!

A small plane crash-landed in a grassy field just off a runway on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday after the 79-year-old pilot “suffered a medical emergency” and his wife, the only passenger, was forced to take over the controls. Authorities say the plane left an airport in New York and was on its final approach to Martha’s Vineyard when the pilot became unresponsive.  Robin Bonnist brought the plane in for a belly landing without deploying the landing gear. Although one wing snapped in half, authorities say Bonnist was uninjured. Her husband was medevacked to a hospital in a “serious life-threatening condition.”

