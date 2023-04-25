KWHL KWHL Logo

Pizza Delivery Guy Helps Police Catch A Criminal On The Run

April 25, 2023 7:19AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tyler Morrell delivers pizza for Coco’s Pizza in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and was caught on home surveillance footage stepping up to help police stop a suspected car thief.

Morrell noticed the police chase happening when the perp stopped the car right in front of him to get out and try to run away…that’s when Morrell stuck his leg out to trip the guy.  That quick thinking helped the police nab the perp, and he did it all without dropping the pizza!  #pro

